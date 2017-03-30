Colon cancer rates rise for millennials

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) Nearly 137,000 people in the United States are diagnosed with Colorectal Cancer each year and over 50,000 die.

It is overall the third most common cause of cancer death in the U.S. The national guidelines say patients should start getting screened at the age of 50 but gone are the years when rarely anyone got colon cancer before the age of 50.

Dr. Curtis Baum from Stormont Vail says this is something that they’ve noticed over the last couple of years.

“That where we are seeing more and more young people with Colon Cancer. This increasing incidence in colon cancer in these younger individuals needs to be taken very seriously.”

Unfortunately, many symptoms seem normal and nothing to be alarmed about.

Colon Cancer survivor and Topkea resident Harvey Chevo says the only symptoms he had were narrowing of the stool.

“There was no bleeding or anything like that.”

But as many know, things can turn on a dime. Something that seems like nothing, can quickly become something serious.

“Millennials or gen-xers with rectal bleeding, abdominal discomfort, change in bowel habits; I think those individuals and those caring for them should have a low threshold in terms of pursuing an evaluation like colonoscopy,” says Dr. Baum.

With Colon Cancer now listed as the third leading cause of cancer related deaths, many want to know, what the cause is?

Dr. Baum says they don’t know what causes colon cancer.

“It’s probably a combination of genetics and environmental factors. But there’s no question certainly lifestyle choices, like tobacco use, a refined die, meaning a diet lacking fiber, a sedentary lifestyle, these are all factors for colon cancer.”

Regardless of the cause, prevention is key through a colonoscopy screening.

“If I had gone in for a colonoscopy when the recommended age was, I probably would not have been through cancer,” said Chevo.

“If at the time of colonoscopy, if polyps are found and removed then your risk of Colon Cancer goes way way down,” says Dr. Baum.

Dr. Baum says despite the new research on millennials, he does not think the recommended screening age of 50 will change anytime soon, but still warns younger patients to be cautious.