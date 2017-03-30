Junction City police looking for suspect who attacked woman in Walmart parking lot

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNT) – Police in Junction City are currently looking for a suspect who they say attacked a woman in a Walmart parking lot.

Junction City police say at about 6:47 Wednesday night, officers responded to the Walmart located at 521 E. Chestnut Street in reference to a female subject that had been attacked while in her car.

Officers met with the victim who told them a white female with blonde hair exited a gray or dark blue vehicle, possibly a Nissan that was parked next to her vehicle. The victim tells police the suspect opened her door, reached in and grabbed her by the hair. After a brief struggle police say the female suspect got back into the Nissan.

A white male with dark hair was reported to be in the Nissan at the time but never left the vehicle.

JCPD says the vehicle possibly had Kansas tags with the numbers 959.

Junction City police say this case is currently under investigation.

Police ask anyone with information on this case to call 785-762-5912 o rCrime Stoppers at 785-762-8477.