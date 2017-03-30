K-99 south of Emporia closed due to flood waters

Photo Courtesy: Kansas Department of Transportation.

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – K-99 is closed due to flood waters entirely across the highway south of Emporia, the Kansas Department of Transportation said.

The closure over the Cottonwood River was prompted by large amounts of rain this week.

Northbound and southbound  K-99 traffic will detour via local county roads to the Kansas Turnpike.  KDOT says this will be a toll-free access for this detour only to access K-99 on either side of the area that’s closed.

KDOT is reminding travelers do ot attempt to drive through flooded or high water on roadways.

