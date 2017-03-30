Kansas governor must act on Medicaid expansion by April 8

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback has until April 8 to decide whether the state will expand its health coverage for the poor under former President Barack Obama’s signature health care law.

The Republican-controlled Legislature on Wednesday delivered a bill expanding the state’s Medicaid program to the conservative GOP governor’s office. The state constitution gives him 10 days to sign it, veto it or let it become law without his signature.

Many lawmakers expect Brownback to veto the measure. He’s a vocal critic of the former Democratic president’s 2010 Affordable Care Act.

The bill before Brownback would have Medicaid cover up to 180,000 additional Kansas residents.

The ACA encouraged states to expand their programs by promising to pay most of the cost. But Brownback’s administration still sees an expansion as potentially costly.