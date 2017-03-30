Kansas governor vetoes Medicaid expansion

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback has vetoed a bill that would have expanded the state’s health coverage for the poor under former President Barack Obama’s signature health care law.

The Republican-controlled Legislature on Wednesday delivered a bill expanding the state’s Medicaid program to the conservative GOP governor’s office.

Many lawmakers expected Brownback to veto the measure. He’s a vocal critic of the former Democratic president’s 2010 Affordable Care Act.

The bill before Brownback would have Medicaid cover up to 180,000 additional Kansas residents.

The ACA encouraged states to expand their programs by promising to pay most of the cost. But Brownback’s administration still sees an expansion as potentially costly.

Brownback said he is vetoing the expansion because it fails to serve the truly vulnerable.

“Before the able-bodied, lacks work requirements to help able-bodied Kansans escape poverty, and burdens the state budget with unrestrainable entitlement costs.”

Brownback in a statement said this legislation funnels more taxpayer dollars to Planned Parenthood and the abortion industry.

“From its infancy, the state of Kansas has affirmed the dignity and equality of each human life. I will not support this legislation that continues to fund organizations that undermine a culture of life.”

Brownback says it is unwise to undertake such a drastic change to the state’s Medicaid system while our partners in Washington D.C. continue working to overhaul the Affordable Care Act.

“Congressional actions indicate there are many changes to Medicaid on the horizon. Despite lack of Congressional action last week, The White House and House Leadership have restarted negotiations on legislation to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

Brownback stated that these changes may impact many aspects of the Kansas Medicaid program and attempting to overhaul the current system while these changes are being worked out is potentially harmful to Kansas.

Governor Brownback’s full veto statement can be found here.

KSNT News will have more on this story tonight on KSNT News at 5.

The #ksleg refused to strip @PPact funding from Medicaid expansion. I won't support this bill that undermines a culture of life. #DefundPP — Sam Brownback (@govsambrownback) March 30, 2017