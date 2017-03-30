Kansas House advances tougher amusement ride law

By Published:
FILE - In this July 9, 2014 file photo, riders are propelled by jets of water as they go over a hump while riding a water slide called "Verruckt" at Schlitterbahn Waterpark in Kansas City, Kan. A 12-year-old boy died Sunday, Aug. 7, 2016, on the Kansas water slide that is billed as the world's largest, according to officials. Kansas City, Kansas, police spokesman Officer Cameron Morgan said the boy died at the Schlitterbahn Waterpark, which is located about 15 miles west of downtown Kansas City, Missouri. Schlitterbahn spokeswoman Winter Prosapio said the child died on one of the park's main attractions, Verruckt, a 168-foot-tall water slide that has 264 stairs leading to the top. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas House member whose 10-year-old son died last summer on a water park slide spoke to his colleagues on the subject for the first time Thursday shortly before they voted unanimously to strengthen inspection rules for amusement rides.

Rep. Scott Schwab’s son Caleb died at Schlitterbahn WaterPark in Kansas City.

The bill requires annual ride inspections and sets specific qualifications for inspectors. Current law allows parks to conduct their own inspections.

Schwab told House members he didn’t come to the Legislature to increase regulation or grow government, but sometimes government is needed. He said he wouldn’t hold it against anyone who didn’t support the bill.

The measure now goes to the Senate for consideration.

