Kansas House passes regulation on abortion information, font

By Published:

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Abortion providers may soon be required to give women detailed information about the physician to perform the procedure using Times New Roman font.

A bill that the House passed Thursday with an 87 to 37 votes also specifies that the typeface must be black and 12-point. A similar bill hasn’t gotten a vote in the Senate.

Abortion opponents say women need information about the doctor’s credentials to make a decision. Abortion rights supporters say it targets providers.

State law already requires that 24 hours before an abortion procedure a woman be given in writing the name of the physician who will perform the procedure. Women also must receive information on abortion risks, the age and characteristics of the fetus and information that may dissuade a woman from having an abortion.

