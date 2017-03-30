KU guard Frank Mason III wins AP Player of the Year

By Published: Updated:
Frank Mason, Jawun Evans
Kansas guard Frank Mason III (0) shoots over Oklahoma State guard Jawun Evans (1) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, March 4, 2017. Kansas won 90-85. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) – Frank Mason III, who led Kansas to its 13th consecutive Big 12 title, is The Associated Press’ Player of the Year.

The senior point guard averaged 20.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists while shooting 48.7 percent from 3-point range.

He received 37 votes Thursday from the same 65-member media panel that selects the weekly AP Top 25.

Josh Hart of Villanova was second with 16 votes while Caleb Swanigan of Purdue had 9 and Lonzo Ball of UCLA had 3.

Mason is the first Kansas player to win the award. He is the first Big 12 player to win it since Blake Griffin of Oklahoma in 2009.

