Memorial services set for Topeka man killed in weekend hit and run

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Memorial services have been set for a 35-year-old Topeka man killed in a hit and run crash late Saturday night.

According to Dove Cremation & Funeral Service, a celebration of life for Jeremy A. Gerhardt will be held at St. John’s Lutheran Church on Saturday, April 1 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m.

Gerhardt attended Randolph grade school and attended high school and middle school in the Shawnee Heights district. He later graduated after home schooling.

He worked as a carpenter for Senne Co. and had worked at Custom Wood Cabinetry for quite some time according to his obituary.

His family says he loved to hunt, play softball, golf and was an avid Royals fan.

Topeka Police say they responded to a call regarding a car crash in the area of SE 37th and SE Indiana just before 11:00 p.m. Saturday. When they arrived they found a white pickup truck that had struck the bridge and was fully engulfed in flames.

Witnesses who were nearby told police they pulled the driver, identified as Gerhardt out of the burning truck, but did not survive his injuries.

There were no other passengers in the car at the time of the crash.

The vehicle that fled the scene, a 2007 Nissan Altima, was later located and the driver of that vehicle was booked into jail in relation to the crash.

Police are also investigating whether Gerhardt was involved in a separate hit and run incident just moments before the deadly crash.