More rain chances expected heading into April

We’re tracking what’s left of our first ‘soaker’ of the spring. It looks like most spots picked up between two and three inches of rain over the last 36 hours or so. What’s REALLY impressive about that is we’ve only received just over three inches of liquid (including snow melt) since January 1st! In other words, we’ve literally DOUBLED our annual rainfall in since yesterday! Temperatures will undoubtedly be cooler today – everywhere – as we battle some leftover morning moisture and thick cloud cover. That means highs will be in the lower 50s today. Our average high temperature for this time of the year is up to 61° – we’ll chalk up today’s forecast as ‘seasonably cool.’

Drier skies prevail later today and they’ll last through the first half of Saturday. So we’ll close out the month of March (and start the month of April) on a mini dry stretch. At least it’ll give us a couple of days to dry out from all the rain we’ve had recently. Expect ‘mostly sunny’ skies on Friday with highs approaching 60°. Clouds will rapidly increase on Saturday, though – out ahead of our weekend weather-maker. Showers and storms dominate the forecast (again) as early as Saturday afternoon/evening. You still might want to reconsider outdoor plans on Sunday, but recent computer models are trending for a slightly drier forecast after the morning hours on Sunday. Basically, it looks like the heaviest dose of rain comes Saturday night and early Sunday morning. We’ll continue fine-tuning the precise location and timing of the weekend rain chances in the coming days – just something to keep in mind. Temperatures this weekend will be in the 40s during the mornings and in the 50s/60s during the afternoons.

Drier weather will lead us into the first week of April (that’s next week already). However, Monday’s tranquil weather will NOT be short-lived. In fact, more showers and storms rumble into Northeast Kansas by Tuesday afternoon/evening and it looks like the rain chances stick around for most of next Wednesday too. April, May and June are historically our 3 wettest months of the year. As we’ve all learned first-hand – the Sunflower State can pick-up rain VERY quickly. The dry start to 2017 is over and a wet start to spring is here. Don’t worry about our drought status just yet. If we hit a spell of two weeks without rain or something in May, then we can be worried. But until that happens, pack the rain gear because here come the April showers! Stay tuned.

You’re already in the right place for the latest weather information across Northeast Kansas. Be sure to check back for regular forecast updates, as more rain chances loom this weekend. You can also download our KSNT Storm Track Weather App for free right here. It’s also available (for free) on your local mobile marketplace – Android, iPhone, etc. It’s the very best way to get an up-to-the-minute forecast on-the-go! No matter where you are, we’re always watching and always tracking!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert