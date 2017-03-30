Officials call off search for missing boaters near Manhattan due to false information

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – A report late Thursday morning that two people were missing after they were last seen on a boat that was out of control appears to be false.

Officials located the boat south of the water treatment plant off of Levee.

The Manhattan Fire Department reported at 12:24 p.m. the boat was tied in the river and floated downstream.

Just after 12:45 p.m. MFD reported the search had been called off and that the original information about two people missing in boat was false.

Search called off. Orginal information about occupants in boat false. Good interagency cooperation. No injuries. No victims. #goodoutcome — Manhattan Fire (@ManhattanFD) March 30, 2017

Several agencies responded to the scene including Blue Township Fire, Manhattan Fire, Pottawatomie County officials and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks.

New information received, may not have been any occupants in boat. — Manhattan Fire (@ManhattanFD) March 30, 2017

Major water recur currently ongoing by water treatment plant off Levee Dr. Head to our Facebook page for details. More to follow. — RCPD (@RileyCountyPD) March 30, 2017

MFD and Pott County SO have boats in water. KDWP, Riley County EMS and Pott County Fire and EM all on scene. — Manhattan Fire (@ManhattanFD) March 30, 2017

We have units on scene at the Kansas River looking for occupants of a boat that were in distress. — Manhattan Fire (@ManhattanFD) March 30, 2017