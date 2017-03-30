Officials call off search for missing boaters near Manhattan due to false information

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – A report late Thursday morning that two people were missing after they were last seen on a boat that was out of control appears to be false.
Officials located the boat south of the water treatment plant off of Levee.
The Manhattan Fire Department reported at 12:24 p.m. the boat was tied in the river and floated downstream.
Just after 12:45 p.m. MFD reported the search had been called off and that the original information about two people missing in boat was false.
Several agencies responded to the scene including Blue Township Fire, Manhattan Fire, Pottawatomie County officials and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks.
We’ll have more information as it becomes available.