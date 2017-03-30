Police nab couple for bizarre flooding, hiding incident at Topeka hotel

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A big mess at a Topeka hotel after police found a room flooded out, and the people inside wouldn’t come out.

Two people were taken into custody Thursday morning following the incident at the Ramada Topeka West hotel located at Sixth and Fairlawn.

Topeka police tell KSNT News a couple at the hotel kept calling the front desk, which then called 911. When officers arrived at the hotel to speak with the couple, the staff noticed water coming from the couple’s room — and connecting rooms — due to the bathtub in the room overflowing.

For about two hours officers tried to get the couple to come out. Finally they opened up the door about half an inch with a chain lock still attached. Officers were able to enter the room a short time later where the couple ran and hid in a bathroom closet.

After a small amount of pepper spray was used, the couple was taken into police custody.

KSNT News will update once additional information becomes available.