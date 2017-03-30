Sessions seeks to speed deportation of federal inmates

The Associated Press Published:
Neil Gorsuch, Jeff Sessions
FILE - In this March 27, 2017 file photo, Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaks to the media during the daily briefing in the Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington. The Trump administration issued a fresh threat to withhold or revoke law enforcement grant money from communities that refuse to cooperate with federal efforts to find and deport immigrants in the country illegally. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Jeff Sessions is announcing a plan to speed up the deportation of immigrants in the country illegally who have been of federal crimes.

Sessions said Thursday that the Justice Department will expand an existing program aimed at holding deportation hearings for immigrants while they are still in federal prison. That effort is known as the Institutional Hearing Program.

Holding such hearings before inmates’ sentences are finished would let the government deport them immediately when they are released.

Sessions, who has made immigration enforcement a key Justice Department priority, says the government owes it to the American public to quickly deport illegal immigrants who have been convicted of crimes.

Under the proposal, 14 federal prisons and six contract facilities will be set up for immigration removal proceedings.

Related Posts