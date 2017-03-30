Topeka Mars plant to add Twix to production line

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Mars Chocolate North America is investing $55 million in its Topeka facility to increase production and include Twix in their line.

The announcement came Thursday in a release from Go Topeka that reports the investment follows the additional $100 million investment Mars announced in 2015 around M&M’s Caramel. During a special meeting held Wednesday, March 29, the Joint Economic Development Organization approved approximately $125,000 in incentives for the project, referred to as “Project Fairway.”

Topeka Site Director for Mars Chocolate North America Bret Spangler says they love being in Topeka and are excited to keep investing in the community, the U.S. economy and the future.

“At Mars, our ongoing commitment to local manufacturing is fundamental to our DNA and how we operate. We appreciate all of the support we have received from the City of Topeka, Shawnee County, GO Topeka and the state of Kansas in welcoming us here,” Spangler said.

Topeka Mayor Larry Wolgast said the city is delighted that Mars has chosen to expand.

“We are fortunate to have a company like Mars contributing to our community’s economic vitality,” he said.

Shawnee County Commissioner Bob Archer said he is proud to have Mars continue to invest in the community.

“The expansion will provide more quality jobs to people in Shawnee County,” Archer said. “The large capital investment, plus additional jobs shows their commitment to Topeka and Shawnee County.”

Mars announced Thursday the reinvestment in several of its US facility, with the Topeka facility being a significant component of the reinvestment. The company anticipates that Twix will start being produced at the Topeka facility in 2018.