Topeka McDonald’s Robbed

By Published:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) –  Shortly after 10:30 p.m. Thursday night a Topeka McDonald’s was robbed.

A dispatch operator with the Shawnee County Communications Center told KSNT News it was the McDonald’s at 11th and Kansas Avenue, near the Kansas Statehouse. The operator had very little information at the time, telling a KSNT News reporter around 10:45p.m. that police were still on their way to investigate.

This is a developing story, we will continue to update this post as soon as we learn more information.

 

