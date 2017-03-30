Veteran stands thanks to new wheelchair

MANHATTAN, Kan (KSNT) – United States Army and Air Force veteran Kimberly Marasz is getting a new lease on life after a car accident left her paralyzed from the waist down. Thanks to the Topeka VA, Marasz is getting a new wheelchair, one that has the power to help her stand.

“Honestly it feels like somebody is hugging me. That’s how it feels. They are hugging me to keep me in place. Not only can I now stand up, I can also be over there cooking. I can play with my kids more. I can hug my dad,” said Marasz.

The standing wheelchair is made by The Standing Company. TSC is based in Saginaw, Michigan and has been manufacturing standing wheelchairs in the United States for over 20 years.

The chair helps Marasz stand with mechanisms situated below her chest and her knees. They keep her in place while a level on her side allows her to life and lower herself.

“When Kim is standing… she puts weight on her long bones. Her bladder works better. Her bowels work better. She breathes better. Her circulation is better. She gets the best pressure really that she can possibly get,” said TSC Vice President Raymond Maczik.

However, for Marasz a lot of the benefits have nothing to do with physical health.

“I finally get to look into somebody’s eyes and be like oh my God. This is awesome. I feel like a woman again,” said Marasz.