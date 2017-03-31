AP source: Wichita State in serious talks to join AAC

By Published:

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – A person with direct knowledge of the negotiations says Wichita State and the American Athletic Conference are in serious talks to have the school join the league as a non-football member as early as next fall.

No move would be announced before the end of the NCAA Tournament, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to talk about the negotiations.

Any increase in membership would have to be approved by the presidents of the schools in the league.

Officials at Wichita State and the Missouri Valley Conference did not immediately return messages seeking comment from the AP.

AAC spokeswoman Bernadette Cafarelli said the conference would not comment on any internal matters.

The timing of the school’s move was first reported by Sports Illustrated.

