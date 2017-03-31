April showers bring…more rainy days ahead

We’re tracking drier weather all across Northeast Kansas – a big relief after several inches of rain fell earlier this week. We’ll take the rain-free time as the water-logged grounds of Northeast Kansas continue to settle. It’s spring, after all, and there are countless rain chances still headed our way over the next week. Skies are trying to clear today…and they will. It’s just going to take some time. Generally, ‘a mix of sun and clouds’ should do it this afternoon. Our average high temperature for this time of the year is 62°. Highs today will be in the middle/upper 50s – another ‘seasonably cool’ day. You’ll also notice lighter winds today.

Recent computer models keep pushing the weekend rain chances back. This is good news if you have outdoor plans on Saturday. However, it might be not-so-good news if you have a busy Sunday. Most of Northeast Kansas will pick-up another solid 0.50 – 1 inch of rain by Sunday night. The timing of the rain is still not precise, but look for the rain to start by dawn on Sunday. That leaves the first half of the weekend dry, but the clouds will be surging back into Northeast Kansas on Saturday. The threat for widespread severe weather looks LOW, but a couple strong storms might be possible during the day on Sunday. We’ll continue fine-tuning the weekend forecast in the coming hours – and we’ll take the extended forecast on a day-by-day basis with even more rain chances expected next week.

When you look at this weekend’s forecast as a whole, you’ll see an epitome of our overall weather pattern right now. One dry day, immediately followed by a day filled with widespread rain. That’s what the forecast is shaping up to look like over the next 10-14 days. For example, next Monday looks dry again but showers and storms will rumble back in by Tuesday evening. And even more rain is expected throughout the day next Wednesday. Strap in – it’s springtime in Kansas! Packing the rain gear is always going to be a good idea for the foreseeable future. It’s also worth mentioning that temperatures will slowly warm up next week. Highs will boost into the upper 60s as early as Monday afternoon. and lows shouldn’t be much cooler than the middle 40s any morning next week. It might be time to start prepping your gardens. Stay tuned.

Have a great day and an even better weekend!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert