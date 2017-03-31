Cloudy weather hangs on, some rain this weekend

By Published:

What we’re tracking:

  • Some breaks in the clouds early Saturday
  • More mid-weekend rainfall
  • Another storm chance on Tuesday

We’re tracking dry weather tonight and into most of Saturday as await the next storm system moving in from the southwest. Lows in the lower 40s tonight with a few breaks in the clouds.

By Saturday, a few breaks in the clouds, as well as a few light showers for the western counties. By evening and overnight, a better chance for showers and storms with lows in the upper 40s. Rain may linger into early Sunday before clearing out late in the day. Highs in the lower 60s.

Warming up for the start of next week, but another front will bring a chance for showers and storms by Tuesday.

– KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

