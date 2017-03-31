Community group pushes for investment in East Topeka

By Published:
Community leaders took a bus tour of East Topeka.

TOPEKA, Kan (KSNT)  –  Community leaders took a bus tour around East Topeka Friday afternoon. The tour was organized by Faith and Hard Works Ministry Inc. Organizers hope to shine a light on the economic potential in East Topeka.

“One of the things we wanted to do today was make sure that we move further down this road as far as partnerships, home building, business building and neighborhood building,” said Curtis Pitts, a volunteer with Faith and Hard Works Ministry Inc.

The group is pushing local government to push more “neighborhood reinvestment dollars” towards East Topeka for the next three years. They’re also hoping to create a training program to teach African-American business owners how to grow their business.

“One thing about our nation is that it’s built on small businesses and if we can get small businesses more active in our community over here, then we’ll be able to employ more of our community and our children,” said Pitts.

