TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Lake Shawnee Swim Beach will be closed for this upcoming summer.

The Shawnee County Parks and Recreation Office says this is because both slides are now out of service due to wear and tear and the pumps for the spray features might not work.

There are plans to explore new options like creating an adventure park in the area. The park would include a variety of water activities like paddle boats and canoes. It would also allow people to swim in a portion of the cove for free.