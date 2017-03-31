New Kansas law will allow pre-ordering of fireworks

By Published:

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — This Fourth of July, Kansas residents will be able to buy their fireworks before going to a fireworks stand.

A new state policy will allow nonprofit groups to sell fireworks without operating a stand.

People who pre-order and prepay for the fireworks through the nonprofits would then go to a licensed stand to pick them up during fireworks season from July 25 to July 5, unless a local ordinance allows different dates.

Kansas Fire Marshal Doug Jorgensen reinterpreted state regulations at the request of a state lawmaker.

Spokesman Kevin Doel says the requirement to run a stand prevented many organizations from raising money through fireworks sales.

Doel says the new policy doesn’t override any city or county regulations of fireworks sales, which are often more restrictive than state policy.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s