New Kansas law will allow pre-ordering of fireworks

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — This Fourth of July, Kansas residents will be able to buy their fireworks before going to a fireworks stand.

A new state policy will allow nonprofit groups to sell fireworks without operating a stand.

People who pre-order and prepay for the fireworks through the nonprofits would then go to a licensed stand to pick them up during fireworks season from July 25 to July 5, unless a local ordinance allows different dates.

Kansas Fire Marshal Doug Jorgensen reinterpreted state regulations at the request of a state lawmaker.

Spokesman Kevin Doel says the requirement to run a stand prevented many organizations from raising money through fireworks sales.

Doel says the new policy doesn’t override any city or county regulations of fireworks sales, which are often more restrictive than state policy.