MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Over $15,000 in shoes were stolen from a Manhattan man’s storage unit Wednesday night.

The burglary happened at Amherst Self Storage in Manhattan.

The owner of the shoes is 26-year-old Shengming Wang.

Wang told Riley County Police that 50 pairs of Nike shoes were taken.

An unknown suspect cut the lock off of his storage unit.

Officers are asking anyone with information to contact Riley County Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.