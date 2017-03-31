Sharknado? Australian cyclone leaves behind shark in puddle

By Published:
Bradley Mitchell inspects the damage to his uncle's boat after it smashed against the bank at Shute Harbour, Airlie Beach, Australia, Wednesday, March 29, 2017. Cyclone Debbie, which slammed into the coast of Queensland state on Tuesday with winds up to 260 kilometers (160 miles) an hour, weakened quickly as it moved inland and was downgraded to a tropical low by Wednesday morning. (Dan Peled/AAP Image via AP)

AYR, Australia (AP) — An Australian journalist covering flooding from Cyclone Debbie was shocked to come across a dead bull shark that was apparently swept up in the deluge.

WIN News reporter Philip Calder tells news.com.au that he was in the town of Ayr to shoot video of a flooded road and couldn’t believe he came across a shark in a puddle. He says the shark is “the talk of the town” and many locals have turned out to touch it.

Some social media users are drawing a connection between the shark and Syfy’s “Sharknado” film series, which features sharks getting swept up in cyclones and wreaking havoc on cities.

Cyclone Debbie knocked out power to thousands when it slammed ashore with winds up to 260 kilometers (160 miles) an hour Tuesday.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s