Topeka’s Old Chicago reopening after fire

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka’s Old Chicago restaurant will be reopening their doors after a large fire on March 21 caused them to close.

In a Facebook post Thursday, the Topeka restaurant located at Huntoon and Wanamaker announced power has been restored to the building and they will be opening their doors for business at 11 a.m. Friday.

The restaurant says their staff and crews have been working tirelessly and at long last they are ready.

“Cancel all your plans for tomorrow, we’ve got a lot to catch up on. We can’t wait to see you all.”

The fire on March 21 started in a storage shed behind the restaurant. The cause is still under investigation and no injuries were reported during the fire.