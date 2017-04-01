2 shot in rural Sedgwick County in apparent robbery attempt

VALLEY CENTER, Kan. (AP) – Sedgwick County authorities say a man and woman were shot in what might have been an attempted robbery at a house in near Valley Center.

Sheriff’s Capt. Mark Pierce says the shooting occurred about 9 a.m. Saturday. One victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition and the other is in serious condition.

Authorities are looking for at least two suspects.

Pierce said he didn’t know whether the man and woman were tenants or owners at the house.

