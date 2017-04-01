A cloudy Saturday before rain moves back in

By Published: Updated:
Mammutus clouds at Milford Lake Courtesy: Rick Dykstra

We’re tracking dry but cloudy weather into our Saturday as we await the next storm system moving in from the southwest U.S.

By Saturday afternoon, we’re looking at a few breaks in the clouds, as well as a few light showers for the western counties. High temperatures remaining cool in the lower to middle 50s. A bit breezy with East winds averaging 10-15 miles per hour.

By the late evening into the overnight hours, a better chance for showers and storms with lows in the upper 40s. Rain may linger into early Sunday before clearing out late in the day. Highs in the lower 60s.

Warming up for the start of next week, but another front will bring a chance for showers and storms by Tuesday.

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Vanessa Alonso

