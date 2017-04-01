Kansas head coach Bill Self elected to Naismith Hall of Fame

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSHB) – Kansas basketball head coach Bill Self has been elected to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Self has been the head basketball coach at the University of Kansas since 2004, where he became the winningest coach in Allen Fieldhouse history. He’s also the only coach to have won 13 straight conference titles in the NCAA.

“I actually thought about it a little bit because I knew I was a finalist but I never thought it would come to be,” Self said referring to the call he received on when he was informed he would be inducted. “Even though I was expecting a call to tell me one way or the other, it totally caught me off guard. I’m very honored and very humbled because I know there are so many people out there that this game has been their life to them or they have based their entire life promoting and having great success at the game. I feel humbled that I was remotely considered in that group.”

The induction ceremonies will take place in September at the Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts.