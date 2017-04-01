Kansas State Fair Board discusses master plan for future

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (AP) – Kansas State Fair board members are discussing a master plan that would eliminate the century-old racetrack.

The Hutchinson News reports that’s one suggestion in a master plan presented to the board Thursday. None of the proposals are close to being approved.

The plan would replace the southern curves of the track with a new horse exhibition area and practice arena.

Fair Manager Susan Sankey acknowledges that removing the track will be unpopular with some people. But she says it’s a business decision designed to modernize the fair and generate revenue.

The master plan also includes a permanent stage for entertainment and a new dirt area for demolition derbies and tractor pulls.

The next step is for board members to choose priorities for the plan and set a timetable.

