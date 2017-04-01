One lane open on K-99 south of Emporia

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – K-99 south of Emporia, over the Cottonwood River from mile marker 101 to 105, is now open to one lane for both directions. Emergency officials say flood waters are starting to recede from roadway pavement.

There is still water covering one lane. Kansas Department of Transportation crews are flagging traffic through this area to keep drivers safe. The detour via the Kansas Turnpike and local county roads has been deactivated.

KDOT crews hope to fully reopen the roadway to all traffic by late afternoon Saturday.

They warn drivers to not attempt to drive through flooded or high water on roadways.