Protesters vow to “fire” Trump, Brownback and others

TOPEKA, Kan (KSNT) – Dozens of Anti-Trump protesters gathered on the south steps of the Kansas Statehouse Saturday afternoon for a “Fire the Fool” rally. Organized by Kansas Indivisible, protesters wrote out “pink slips” for Republican lawmakers they plan to “fire” on Election Day. These included Pres. Donald Trump, Gov. Sam Brownback and Sen. Pat Roberts and Sen. Jerry Moran.

Speakers rallied against everything from Trump’s alleged collusion with Russia and his proposed cuts to Meals on Wheels to Brownback’s recent veto of Medicaid Expansion. While a good amount of time was spent talking about national issues, organizers pressed that it’s important to think locally as well.

“I’ve seen a lot of complacency because people just go we’re in a red state it doesn’t matter, but it does because when you get down to to it and you vote locally and you vote for people who are on the school board, who are on the city board, who are mayors that are going to make these decision,” said Tamisha Sewell, event coordinator at Kansas Indivisible.

Organizers set up a table to register new voters and encouraged anyone interested in politics to run for local office.

Trump supporters were seen towards the end of the rally. While they were acknowledged by the speaker, there was very little conflict between the two parties.

“Everybody was respectful. They didn’t try and throw punches or even say ‘slanderish’ things. I’m on a different side of view, but I’m willing to listen to your side and be respectful,” said Trump supporter Becky Jabary.