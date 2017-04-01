Topeka man charged in 2016 robbery of Los Charros Restaurant

TOPEKA, KAN. (KSNT) – Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay announces that Erick Shakeel Smith, 24, of Topeka has been charged for the robbery of Los Charros Restaurant on March 17, 2016.

The four-day trial beginning on March 28, 2017. A Shawnee County jury returned a guilty verdict on three felony counts charged against Smith.

Smith had been charged, and was convicted, of Aggravated Robbery, Aggravated Assault and Criminal Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

Smith will be sentenced on May 19, 2017 and faces a presumptive sentence of 221 to 247 months in prison.

Kagay commended the work of Deputy DA Brett Watson who prosecuted the case, and the Topeka Police Department who handled the investigation.