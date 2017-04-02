Doctors show off musical talents for uninsured

TOPEKA, Kan (KSNT) – As Kansas lawmakers prepare to vote, again, to expand Medicaid, local doctors are doing their part to help the uninsured in Shawnee County. Physicians showed off their musical talents for “Music… Just What the Doctor Ordered” at the First United Methodist Church Sunday afternoon. The benefit raises money for Health Access, a program that provides much needed medical care to those who can’t afford it on their own.

“If we don’t address their needs and keep their health conditions under some control, we’re seeing them in the emergency room, sometimes very literally on deaths door,” said Dr. Mary Franz, a doctor at Saint Francis Family Medicine.

This comes just days after Gov. Sam Brownback vetoed the legislature’s attempts to expand Medicaid in Kansas. Supporters are currently five votes short of overriding the governor’s veto.

“If we had passed a tax plan earlier this session and I knew we were on a path to making our state better place, then I’d feel more comfortable adding something else to the plate,” said Rep. Fred Patton (R-Topeka).

Patton expects the house will vote to override the veto sometime this week before lawmakers leave for a two week break. However, even if lawmakers are successful in expanding the program, Franz believes there will still be a need for the Health Access program.

“Not everyone is going to meet the criteria to receive Medicaid dollars, so even if we have the expansion I do think that there would be some people who would fall through the cracks,” said Franz.