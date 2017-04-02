Early homers lead Washburn over Nebraska-Kearney



TOPEKA, Kan. (WU AthleticS) — A pair of two-run bombs and stout pitching helped guide Washburn baseball past Nebraska-Kearney in the series finale, 5-3, on Sunday at Falley Field. With the result, the Ichabods claimed their fourth series of the season and improved to 19-12 overall while bettering their conference mark to 11-9.

Washburn took an early lead in the first as Riley Krane launched a two-run blast over the scoreboard in right field. The home run was Krane’s 11th of the season and moved him atop the MIAA leaderboard for home runs and RBI (43).

Just prior to the end of the first inning, the Ichabods saw their advantage increase to 3-0 as a wild pitch allowed Tanner Triggs to score from third. Triggs originally reached base with a single to center before a fielding error permitted him to scamper to second.

After the Lopers pushed a run across in third, Bowe Behymer responded with two-run shot to left center giving WU a comfortable 5-1 advantage.

The Lopers eventually managed to squeeze out a run in the fourth and one in the sixth to trim the WU margin to 5-3.

Any hopes of a late rally from Nebraska-Kearney were quickly dashed as Loper batters were left hitless during the final three frames. Jaren Kutzke retired the UNK side in order during the seventh while Zach Linquist did the same in the eighth. Marcus McKinney then entered in the ninth to close the afternoon with his seventh save of the season. McKinney now sits third on the Washburn career all-time saves list and is tied with teammate Lance Barkley.

Following a solid performance starter Josh Ramirez was credited with the victory. Ramirez worked six innings with three runs surrendered while scattering seven hits. He walked two and struck out four.

WU scored its five runs with just four hits. Triggs led the way with a 2-for-4 outing at the plate while also scoring twice. Darian Abram and Landon Hay each drew a pair of walks. In addition to his home run, Behymer also finished with two stolen bases while Abram and Hay each had one.

Washburn returns to action on Tuesday as it travels to Fort Hays State for the series finale. First pitch from Larks Park is slated for 4 p.m.