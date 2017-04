TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A non-injury accident on I-470 closed one lane of east bound traffic for over an hour today.

The accident happened shortly after 9 a.m. Sunday morning and involved 2 vehicles.

A truck and trailer swerved into one lane of traffic and crashed into the other vehicle at mile marker 181. That mile marker is just before the Topeka Valley Falls exit.

No injuries were reported as a result of the crash. All lanes of traffic were reopened before 11 a.m.

Accident on I-470 at mile marker 181. That's just before the Topeka Valley Falls exit. Left lane is closed. Use caution driving in the area pic.twitter.com/aZyiQQxkkn — Gretchen Koenen (@GretchenKSNT) April 2, 2017

No injuries reported in the accident on I-470. Left lane is still closed at mile marker 181 @KSNTNews — Gretchen Koenen (@GretchenKSNT) April 2, 2017

All lanes open now https://t.co/bFfOHAg69L — Gretchen Koenen (@GretchenKSNT) April 2, 2017