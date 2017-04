TOPEKA (KSNT) – The 3-Time defending league champions came in the day riding a 41-game winning streak. They were able to extend that to 42 as the Kansas Sentinels fell short of snapping that streak, falling 67-56 at Logan Elementary.

The Sentinels were undefeated going into their home opener, and after a back and forth match, they were unable to overcome a deficit at the end, falling for the first time this season.