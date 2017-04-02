Keeping a close eye on rain and storm chances for the upcoming week

Rain chances continue for Northeast Kansas this morning, but we look to dry out a bit this afternoon with mostly cloudy skies. Winds will be coming from the south and to the east at about 5 to 10 miles per hour. These winds will help warm up our temperatures into the lower to middle 60s today.

Our next chance of showers will move in late this evening, lasting into the overnight hours and through the first half of the day on Monday. We could hear a few rumbles of thunder at times but no severe weather is expected. Winds will be light coming from the north, allowing temperatures to go down to the upper 40s.

Monday afternoon will offer a bit of a break from the unsettled weather pattern, before our next major storm system arrives on Tuesday. More rain is very likely along with possible scattered thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon and evening. As it stands right now, the threat for severe weather is low, but anything can change in the forecast. Your KSNT Storm Track team will continue to keep a close eye on Tuesday’s forecast as it draws closer.

A few leftover showers are possible for Wednesday as the system moves out with cooler high temperatures in the middle to upper 50s. Drier and sunny conditions are expected for the later part of the week heading into next weekend with high temperatures in the middle to upper 60s.

Stay tuned!

-KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Vanessa Alonso