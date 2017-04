JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNT) – Two dogs were found dead after a house caught fire in Junction City.

Crews with the Junction City Fire Department responded to the structure fire at 1132 South Jackson Street just after 5:30 Sunday evening. They were able to extinguish the fire within 10 minutes.

The people who live in the house were not home at the time of the fire.

The estimated amount of damage is reported to be $60,000.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.