2 men arrested in Jackson County for attempting to steal drugs

KSNT News Published:

HOYT, Kan. (KSNT) – Two men are behind bars in Jackson County after attempting to steal drugs.

Donald Larson, 34, of Humboldt, Nebraska and Justin Banks, 37, of Sabetha, Kansas were arrested at the scene.

Jackson County authorities seized narcotics and a sawed off shotgun at the scene.

Larson is being held in the Jackson County jail on drug charges and a felon in possession of a firearm.

Banks is being held on possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

The two were also in possession of financial and personal documents that do not belong to them.

Further charges may be expected later.

