6th show added for Garth Brooks concert in Kansas City

By Published:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Varnell Enterprises, Inc. is adding a sixth show this May when Garth Brooks comes to the Sprint Center.

The 6th show was announced Monday morning after the first five shows sold out Friday. The sixth show will take place Friday, May 12 at 7:00 p.m. at the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri.

Tickets will go on sale again on Friday April 7 at 10:00 a.m. with an eight ticket limit.

To buy tickets go to axs.com/garth or 1-844-634-2784 (844-63GARTH)

Ticket prices are $60.59 plus $6.89

The other concert dates are:

Friday, May 5 at 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, May 6 at 3:00 p.m.

Saturday, May 6 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 7 at 3:00 p.m.

Sunday, May 7 at 7:30 p.m.

Garth Brooks will be performing with his wife, Trisha Yearwood.  The last time Garth Brooks was in Kansas City was in 2007.

 

