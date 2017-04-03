Crews on scene of injury crash on NW Button Road

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Emergency crews are on the scene of an injury crash in northern Shawnee County.

Shawnee County dispatch says the accident happened in the 5900 block of NW Button Road, just east of U.S. Highway 75 and 62nd Street.

At this time only one vehicle is said to be involved and is reported to be upside down in a ditch with occupants trapped inside.

Injuries or the cause of the accident is unknown at this time. It was reported a few minutes before 9am.

KSNT News has a crew on the scene and will update as additional information becomes available.