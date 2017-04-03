John Cena played coy on WrestleMania proposal plans

The Associated Press Published:
John Cena, Nikki Bella
FILE - In this Saturday, March 11, 2017, file photo, John Cena, left, and Nikki Bella arrive at the Kids' Choice Awards at the Galen Center in Los Angeles. Cena and Bella finished off their opponents at WrestleMania and then decided to take on what could be their biggest challenge yet: Marriage. Cena got down on one knee after the pair defeated The Miz and Marse in a tag team match Sunday, April 2, at WrestleMania 33. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — John Cena says only one other person knew about his plan to pop the question to fellow WWE wrestler Nikki Bella at Sunday night’s WrestleMania.

Cena and Bella appeared on NBC’s “Today” show Monday, hours after getting engaged in the ring a pro wrestling’s biggest showcase. Cena says he mostly played it coy but says that one other person had to be in the loop because of the size of the WrestleMania production.

While the proposal plans may have been a secret to Bella, there was speculation about a potential engagement ahead of the event. When asked about bets being made on Cena proposing at WrestleMania last week, Cena advised, “never bet” on pro wrestling.

