KU faculty to ‘speak out’ against new law

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – Legislation looms over the campuses of KU and other area universities.

As the state’s conceal and carry exemption nears its July 1 expiration date, those who oppose the personal and family protection act are running out of time to make their voices heard.

Enter faculty members from the crimson and blue.

On April 4, members of the group “faculty for a safer campus” will come together in protest. A process they’ve labelled a “speak out.”

Their goal? To urge lawmakers not to pull the trigger on the law they call “flawed legislation.”

Under the new rules, students under 21 won’t be allowed to carry weapons on campus. In that case, the group argues the law becomes discriminatory.

KSNT News reached out to several students on campus, but they preferred not to comment

.

Members of the faculty group said they’re not against the second amendment. Broadening their argument to say that adding guns to rowdy sporting events – even recent instances of domestic abuse on campus, could pose hidden dangers to students.