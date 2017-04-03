Man says he’s lucky to be alive after attempted stabbing

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Lyon County man tells KSNT News he’s lucky to be alive after a stranger broke into his garage and tried to stab him last week.

Nick Hammond of Olpe was walking his dog in his front yard early Tuesday morning when his garage door mysteriously opened.

“As it went up I was thinking that is not right,” he says. “And as the door went up there was a guy sitting in my car.”

Hammond confronted the suspect who pulled a knife and cut him on the hand. The suspect fled the scene in a mid-sized dark colored pickup with the tailgate down.

Police have not made any arrests, yet. The sheriff’s office has described the suspect as a white male in his mid-to-late twenties around 5 foot 9 inches to 5 foot 11 inches tall.

Hammond was taken to Newman Regional Health Hospital. He says he will have surgery on his hand Tuesday.