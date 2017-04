TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A case of measles is suspected at an Emporia school.

Health officials said they believe a student at William Allen White Elementary has the rare disease.

Students who haven’t had a measles shot will have to stay out of school for three weeks.

All others are being asked to make sure they’re up to date on their shots and watch for rashes that begin on the head.

Health officials say they do not expect a measles outbreak but are watching the situation carefully.