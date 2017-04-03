More rain returning on Tuesday

Published:

What we’re tracking:

  • Partial clearing overnight
  • More rain and storm chances for Tuesday into Tuesday night
  • Return of sunny skies and warmer temperatures

Partly cloudy and cool tonight with temperatures in the middle 40s by morning.

Highs in the upper 50s on Tuesday as breezes increase from the northeast through the day, clouds build in and a few showers develop. Widespread showers and a few thunderstorms will overspread the region Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning with an additional 1-2″ of rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 40s Tuesday night along with gusty northeast breezes.

Continued breezy on Wednesday with the rain ending early Wednesday, but the cool breezes blowing all day at 20-25mph with highs in the middle 50s.

Sunshine returns for the second half of the week and most of the weekend as warmer temperatures build in.

-KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

