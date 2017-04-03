Officer, suspect injured in Allen County patrol car theft

KSNW-TV Published:

ALLEN COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – An Iola police officer is recovering after investigators say a suspect tried to steal a patrol car.

According to police reports, the incident happened just before 8 a.m. Sunday on Mississippi Road, three miles south of the town of Iola.

The report says 23-year-old Tanner Beauvais, from Oklahoma, stole the patrol car of Officer Steve Womack.

During the incident, Womack let go of the patrol car and skidded down road.

That report goes on to say that the vehicle continued down the road and struck a tree, injuring the suspect.

Both men were taken to the hospital.

Information about their conditions and possible charges for Beauvais have not been released at this time.

