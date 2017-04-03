Ottawa police looking for suspect who exposed himself to woman

OTTAWA, Kan. (KSNT) – Ottawa police are looking for a suspect who they say exposed himself to a female at a laundry mat Saturday evening.

Officers with the Ottawa Police Department were sent to the North Main Coin Laundry located at 1120 North Main Street to investigate a man engaging in lewd and lascivious behavior.

Police say the man allegedly exposed himself to a woman at the business. He left the scene before officers arrived.

The suspect is described as a white male, standing 5’8”, weighing 180-190 pounds, with dark brown hair, grey hoodie, blue jeans, and a Chicago Bears baseball cap.

Anyone with information are asked to contact Ottawa police at 785-242-1700 or Franklin County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-311-8477.