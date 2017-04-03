Police investigate SE Topeka shooting

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Police Officers responded to a call on Monday, April 3rd, 2017 at 1:31 a.m.

The call was from Stormont Vail hospital in reference to a shooting victim that had just arrived by private vehicle. Officers made contact with an adult female victim upon arrival. She stated she was driving in the 1100 block of SE Golden when an unknown subject in a dark-colored SUV shot at her.

The victim suffered a non-life threatening injury and is expected to make a full recovery.

This investigation is ongoing. If you have any information relating to this crime, please call the Topeka Police Department at 785-368-9400 or Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.