Police looking for suspect after reported carjacking in central Topeka

KSNT News Published: Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) –  Topeka police are investigating a report of a carjacking early Monday morning.

A TPD shift commander tells KSNT News it happened in the parking lot of a convenience store at 6th and MacVicar around 4:45 a.m.

Police say a man wearing a gray hoodie and blue jeans stole a 2006 Chevy Impala from a man and a woman.  The suspect is described at 5 feet, ten inches tall and weighing approximately 160 pounds.

No injuries were reported.

KSNT News will have more information as it becomes available.

 

