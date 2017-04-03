Police looking for suspect after reported carjacking in central Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka police are investigating a report of a carjacking early Monday morning.

A TPD shift commander tells KSNT News it happened in the parking lot of a convenience store at 6th and MacVicar around 4:45 a.m.

Police say a man wearing a gray hoodie and blue jeans stole a 2006 Chevy Impala from a man and a woman. The suspect is described at 5 feet, ten inches tall and weighing approximately 160 pounds.

No injuries were reported.

KSNT News will have more information as it becomes available.